Barabanov had two shots and two PIM in Saturday's 2-1 win over the Senators.

After missing the last game for trade-related reasons, Barabanov remained with the Sharks and returned to his regular spot on the wing on the first line being centered by Mikael Granlund. Barabanov finished with two shots, two PIM and an even rating in 18:03 of ice time. The 29-year old winger only has one point in all of February and even though he is playing first-line minutes, he is not a player that can be relied upon for production.