Barabanov scored a goal on three shots in Saturday's 4-2 loss to the Sabres.

Barabanov scored for the fifth time in seven games, and he's also produced four assists in that span. The 28-year-old led all Sharks forwards with 20:18 of ice time in Saturday's loss -- he's been in a top-six role all season, but this is a strong show of trust from head coach David Quinn. Barabanov now has 11 goals, 37 points, 95 shots on net and a minus-22 rating through 52 appearances.