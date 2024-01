Barabanov scored a goal in Tuesday's 5-3 loss to the Red Wings.

Barabanov snapped a four-game point drought with the tally, which was his 100th NHL point. He achieved the milestone in his 178th contest over four seasons. The 29-year-old has endured a bit of a slow start this year, which has seen him slip into a bottom-six role. He's at six points, 25 shots on net and a minus-13 rating through 18 appearances.