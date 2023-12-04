Barabanov scored a goal on his lone shot in Sunday's 6-5 loss to the Rangers.

After missing 18 games with a broken finger, Barabanov scored his first goal of the season late in the third period Sunday, redirecting a Calen Addison feed past Jonathan Quick to cut the Sharks' deficit to 6-5. The 29-year-old Barabanov played 18:19 minutes in the loss, third most among San Jose forwards, including 2:01 on the power play. He should continue to work in a top-six role after tallying 15 goals and 47 points in 68 games last season.