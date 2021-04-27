Barabanov scored a goal on four shots and went plus-2 in Monday's 6-4 win over the Coyotes.
Barabanov's first NHL goal came up clutch as the game-winner in Monday's contest. It's just his second point in 14 appearances this season -- he had one assist in 13 games with the Maple Leafs before he was traded to the Sharks at the trade deadline.
