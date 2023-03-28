Barabanov (lower body) is considered day-to-day and won't play Tuesday versus Winnipeg, Sheng Peng of San Jose Hockey Now reports.

With Barabanov nursing an injury, Jeffrey Viel will jump into the lineup for Tuesday's game versus Winnipeg. Barabnov, who's picked up 15 goals and 47 points through 68 contests this season, will be reevaluated prior to Thursday's game versus Vegas.