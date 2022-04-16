Barabanov (undisclosed) won't play Saturday against the Stars, Curtis Pashelka of The San Jose Mercury News reports.
The Sharks have yet to release an expected timetable for Barabanov's return, but he should probably be considered questionable at best for Sunday's matchup with Minnesota at this point. Jonathan Dahlen is expected to get the first crack at replacing Barabanov on the second line against Dallas.
More News
-
Sharks' Alexander Barabanov: Gathers assist•
-
Sharks' Alexander Barabanov: Collects pair of helpers•
-
Sharks' Alexander Barabanov: Goal and assist in win•
-
Sharks' Alexander Barabanov: Helpers in back-to-back games•
-
Sharks' Alexander Barabanov: Lends assist Friday•
-
Sharks' Alexander Barabanov: Garners assist in win•