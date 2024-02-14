Barabanov (undisclosed) is available to play Wednesday versus Winnipeg, according to Sheng Peng of San Jose Hockey Now.
Barabanov has three goals and nine points in 31 outings in 2023-24. Although he hasn't been too productive offensively this campaign, Barabanov is projected to play on the second line and second power-play unit Wednesday.
