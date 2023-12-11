Barabanov notched an assist, two shots on goal and a minus-2 rating in Sunday's 5-4 shootout loss to the Golden Knights.

Barabanov has a goal and three assists over four games since he returned from a finger injury. He's slotted in seamlessly to his usual top-line role alongside longtime linemate Tomas Hertl, and it's a combination that has helped the Sharks win two of the four games Barabanov's played in since his return. The 29-year-old started the season with six scoreless outings prior to the injury, but he's picked up 15 shots on net and a minus-3 rating through 10 contests. Fantasy managers will at least want to keep an eye on him when he's in the top six, as he could provide a solid return on minimal investment in most formats.