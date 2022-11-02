Barabanov produced two assists and three shots on goal in Tuesday's 6-5 shootout loss to the Ducks.

Barabanov has started to find his way again with five assists in his last five games, which accounts for his offense so far. Tuesday's contest was also the first time he's had multiple shots on net in a single game this year. The 28-year-old has added eight hits, seven blocked shots and a minus-6 rating through eight contests, primarily playing in a top-six role with power-play time. He began the year with a lower-body injury, but he should be pretty well past it now, though he's always been more of a pass-first player.