Barabanov scored a goal on three shots in Thursday's 2-1 loss to the Jets.

Barabanov opened the scoring at 10:26 of the second period, but the Sharks' lead lasted just over a minute before the Jets tied it again. With two goals in January, he's already exceeded his tallies from December. Barabanov was on the verge of becoming a healthy scratch last month, and his bottom-six role in a weak offense isn't good for his fantasy value. This season, he's managed seven points, 28 shots on net and a minus-13 rating through 19 appearances.