Barabanov scored a goal on three shots in Tuesday's 7-3 loss to the Flames.

Barabanov stuck with a play and got a puck around Jacob Markstrom's leg late in the second period. The goal was Barabanov's first point in three games since he returned from missing a contest with a lower-body injury. The 28-year-old remains in a second-line role, and he's up to four goals, 20 points, 56 shots on net and a minus-10 rating through 29 appearances.