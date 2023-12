Barabanov will miss Saturday's game against Vancouver because of an illness, per Sheng Peng of San Jose Hockey Now.

Barabanov has a goal and five points in 14 contests with the Sharks this season, which is a disappointing start after recording 15 goals and 47 points in 68 outings in 2022-23. When Barabanov's healthy, the 29-year-old will likely serve in a top-six capacity and see time on the power play.