Barabanov (lower body) won't play Friday against Carolina, Sheng Peng of San Jose Hockey Now reports.
The silver lining is Barabanov did practice Thursday and was on the ice again Friday morning. He had 10 goals and 39 points in 70 contests in 2021-22. Look for him to serve in a bottom-six role once he's ready to return.
