Barabanov will report to AHL San Jose once he completes his mandatory quarantine, Curtis Pashelka of The San Jose Mercury News reports.

Barabanov will begin his Sharks tenure in the minors, but he could earn a quick promotion to the big club if he starts out hot with AHL San Jose. The 26-year-old winger picked up one helper in 13 appearances with the Maple Leafs before being traded to the Sharks on Monday.