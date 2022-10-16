Barabanov (lower body) will miss Saturday's game versus Chicago, per Sheng Peng of San Jose Hockey Now.
Barabanov hasn't been in a game yet this season, but coach David Quinn did say that he's close, to the point where he almost played Saturday. When Barabanov does make his season debut, it will likely be in a bottom-six role.
More News
-
Sharks' Alexander Barabanov: Will miss Friday's game•
-
Sharks' Alexander Barabanov: Practicing Thursday•
-
Sharks' Alexander Barabanov: Lands on IR•
-
Sharks' Alexander Barabanov: Not traveling with team•
-
Sharks' Alexander Barabanov: Dealing with lower-body issue•
-
Sharks' Alexander Barabanov: Re-ups with club•