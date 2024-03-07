Barabanov won't play Thursday against the Islanders for trade-related reasons, per Sheng Peng of SanJoseHockeyNow.com.
Barabanov has three goals and 10 points in 38 outings in 2023-24. He might be dealt before Friday's trade deadline. Barabanov's absence from the lineup Thursday corresponds with Thomas Bordeleau, who was called up from AHL San Jose on Wednesday, getting into a game with the Sharks for the first time since Oct. 26.
