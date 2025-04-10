Wennberg recorded an assist, two shots on goal, two blocked shots and two PIM in Wednesday's 8-7 overtime loss to the Wild.

Wennberg helped out on a Tyler Toffoli tally in the first period. Wennberg has earned two goals and two assists over his last eight contests, providing decent supporting offense while centering the second line. The 30-year-old is at 35 points, 76 shots on net, 74 blocked shots and a minus-18 rating through 73 appearances.