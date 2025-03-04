Wennberg recorded two assists in Monday's 3-2 shootout win over the Maple Leafs.

Wennberg didn't find the back of the net in this one, but there's no question he thrived in a playmaking role after participating in the build-up of the team's two third-period goals. This two-helper outing extended his point streak to three games, a span in which he's recorded five assists, three shots on goal and three blocked shots.