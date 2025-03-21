Head coach Ryan Warsofsky said Friday that Wennberg is dealing with a lower-body injury and will likely be a game-time decision for Saturday's game against the Bruins, Max Miller of NHL.com reports.

Wennberg has appeared in each of the Sharks' last 12 games, recording eight assists, seven blocked shots, four hits, two PIM and a plus-2 rating while averaging 18:46 of ice time. If he's unable to suit up against Boston, Noah Gregor or Barclay Goodrow could enter the lineup.