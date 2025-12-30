Wennberg notched two assists in Monday's 5-4 win over the Ducks.

Wennberg set up Mario Ferraro and Macklin Celebrini for first-period tallies. It's been a pretty good stretch for Wennberg -- he has two goals and 11 helpers over his last 10 outings. That's more offense than usual, but it highlights his tendencies as a playmaker who can fill a top-six role. He's at seven goals, 19 assists, 47 shots on net, 48 blocked shots and a minus-12 rating over 39 appearances this season.