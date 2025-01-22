Wennberg provided an assist in Tuesday's 7-5 loss to the Predators.

Wennberg has two helpers over five contests since he returned from a one-game absence due to an illness. The 30-year-old center moved to the wing for the Sharks' back-to-back in Boston and Nashville. One of Wennberg or Mikael Granlund has often been shifted to the wing at times to stay in the top six. For the season, Wennberg has done pretty well with 22 points, 58 shots on net, 48 blocked shots and a minus-16 rating through 49 appearances.