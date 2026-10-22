Wennberg (upper body) has been deemed week-to-week by head coach Ryan Warsofsky on Thursday, Curtis Pashelka of The San Jose Mercury News reports.

Wennberg has already missed a game due to his upper-body problem. With the change to week-to-week, the veteran center could be a candidate for injured reserve should the club need the extra roster spot. In nine outings this year, Wennberg has yet to find the back of the net while producing just 14 shots, though he does have three helpers along the way.