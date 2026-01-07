Wennberg scored a power-play goal on three shots and added two assists in Tuesday's 5-2 win over the Blue Jackets.

Wennberg got on the scoresheet in each period in one of his best performances of the season. This was the first game since he signed a three-year contract extension, which cements his status as a veteran leader for the young Sharks while also rewarding his strong play this season. He's now at eight goals, 29 points (seven on the power play), 50 shots on net, 53 blocked shots and a minus-11 rating through 42 appearances. Wennberg is on pace to top the 50-point mark for the first time since 2016-17, when he had a career-best 59 points in 80 appearances.