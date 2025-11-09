Wennberg scored an empty-net goal on two shots and added two PIM in Saturday's 3-1 win over the Panthers.

Wennberg continues to play well in a second-line role. He has three goals and four assists over his last seven outings, giving him a total of 10 points through 16 contests this season. The 31-year-old is also seeing steady power-play usage in addition to his usual defensive duties as the Sharks' most established defensive center. Wennberg has also produced 16 shots on net, 20 blocked shots and a minus-3 rating. He could help in deeper fantasy formats that count blocks, though he's far from the best center available in most leagues.