Sharks' Alexander Wennberg: Game-time call for Wednesday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Wennberg (upper body) will be a game-time decision against Washington on Wednesday, per Max Miller of NHL.com.
Wennberg's availability for Wednesday's contest is unclear after he missed Tuesday's practice. He has produced five goals, 13 points, 30 shots on net and 32 blocked shots in 27 appearances this season. Wennberg could be replaced in Wednesday's lineup by Zack Ostapchuk if Jeff Skinner (lower body) and Michael Misa (lower body) remain unavailable.
