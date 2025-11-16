Wennberg scored a power-play goal in Saturday's 4-1 loss to the Kraken.

Wennberg was able to score against one of his former teams, tying the game at 1-1 late in the first period. Matt Murray (lower body) was injured on the play, but Philipp Grubauer kept the Sharks off the board the rest of the way. Wennberg has emerged as a steady veteran in a top-six role this season, collecting five goals and 11 points over 19 appearances. He's added 20 shots on net, 24 blocked shots and a minus-5 rating. With eight of his points coming in the last 10 games, Wennberg is worth a look in fantasy until the offense dries up.