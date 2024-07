Wennberg agreed to terms on a two-year, $10 million contract with the Sharks on Monday, Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet reports.

Wennberg barely made the 30-point threshold this past season, needing 79 regular-season games split between the Kraken and Rangers to do it. The 29-year-old center looks poised to slot into a third-line role but could also be shifted to wing if the Sharks want to keep youngster Will Smith in his natural position.