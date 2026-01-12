Wennberg scored a goal in Sunday's 7-2 loss to the Golden Knights.

Wennberg stayed hot with his third goal and sixth point over the last four games. The rest of the Sharks couldn't say the same in this blowout loss. The 31-year-old center is already at 10 goals this season, matching his total from last year in 32 fewer appearances. He's up to 32 points, 55 shots on net, 55 blocked shots and a minus-12 rating over 45 appearances in 2025-26 while filling a second-line role.