Wennberg scored a goal on three shots and blocked two shots in Thursday's 6-5 shootout win over the Maple Leafs.

The goal was the 100th of Wennberg's career, which is no small feat for a center best known for his playmaking. The 30-year-old hadn't scored a goal since Dec. 14 versus Utah, a span of 32 appearances in which he still racked up 15 assists and just 22 shots on net. It took Wennberg 778 career games to get 100 goals, and he's never had more than 17 in a season. This year, he's at nine tallies, 32 points, 70 shots on net, 61 blocked shots and a minus-14 rating over 66 outings.