Sharks' Alexander Wennberg: Nets winner in three-point effort
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Wennberg scored a goal and added two assists in Thursday's 3-2 overtime win over Toronto.
Wennberg's goal won the game. It came on a jam play at the net that needed video review to make sure it wasn't offside. Wennberg has five points, including two goals, in his last three games. Overall, he has seven goals, 11 assists and 37 shots in 32 games.
