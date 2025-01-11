Wennberg (illness) won't play Saturday against the Wild, Curtis Pashelka of The San Jose Mercury News reports.
The Sharks will be missing some depth forwards in Saturday's matchup due to the absences of Wennberg, Nikolai Kovalenko (upper body) and Klim Kostin (lower body). Wennberg has eight goals and 20 points through 44 games this season.
