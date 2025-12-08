Wennberg scored a power-play goal, tallied an assist and blocked three shots in Sunday's 4-1 win over the Hurricanes.

Wennberg lit the lamp on a power play near the 15-minute mark in the second period before he later assisted Macklin Celebrini's empty-net goal. After his pair of points Sunday, Wennberg is up to six goals, nine assists, 32 shots on goal and 36 blocks through 30 games this season. The 31-year-old center has stepped up in his role on the second line in the absence of Michael Misa (lower-body) and Logan Couture (groin). Wennberg sees the necessary ice time to succeed in fantasy formats, but will need to generate more offensive consistency with San Jose's top six to be a solid fantasy option long term.