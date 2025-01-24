Wennberg recorded an assist and a plus-2 rating in Thursday's 6-5 loss to the Predators.

Wennberg set up a Henry Thrun tally in the second period. After a two-game stint on the wing, Wennberg was back at center on the third line, which corresponded with Tyler Toffoli's return from a lower-body injury. Wennberg has gone 17 games without a goal, but he has seven assists in that span, including three helpers over his last six outings. The center is at 23 points, 58 shots, 49 blocked shots and a minus-14 rating through 50 appearances this season.