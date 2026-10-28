Wennberg (upper body) was placed on injured reserve Wednesday, Curtis Pashelka of The San Jose Mercury News reports.

Wennberg has been sidelined for over a week due to his upper-body injury, and his placement on injured reserve isn't particularly surprising after the Sharks announced last week that the 32-year-old is considered week-to-week. It's not yet clear when Wennberg will be able to return to game action, but his move to injured reserve will allow the Sharks to call up some additional depth.