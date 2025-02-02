Wennberg (upper body) is doubtful for Tuesday's game against Montreal, per Sheng Peng of San Jose Hockey Now.
It would be Wennberg's second straight game out of the lineup due to the injury. He has eight goals and 23 points in 52 outings in 2024-25. If he misses Tuesday's clash, then his next opportunity to return would be Thursday versus Vancouver.
