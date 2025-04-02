Wennberg scored a goal, blocked four shots and went plus-2 in Tuesday's 4-3 shootout loss to the Ducks.

Wennberg tied the game at 3-3 with 3:14 left in the third period. The 30-year-old center has two goals over his last four contests, but even in a top-six role, his offense remains a little inconsistent. He's at 10 goals, 33 points, 74 shots on net, 68 blocks and a minus-16 rating through 69 appearances this season.