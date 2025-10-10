Wennberg scored a power-play goal on two shots in Thursday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Golden Knights.

Wennberg put the Sharks ahead 2-1 with his goal in the second period. He's more of a pass-first player on offense -- the center has not exceeded 13 goals in any of the last four campaigns. Moreover, he's primarily valued for his two-way play, and with the Sharks, his experience is worth more than his scoring. The 31-year-old will likely fill a second-line role as long as Will Smith stays on the wing, though Michael Misa could get a look down the middle at some point this season after making the team out of camp.