Wennberg scored a goal on two shots in Saturday's 6-3 loss to the Predators.

With the tally, Wennberg has a career-high 18 goals this season, surpassing his previous high mark of 17 (in just 56 regular-season outings) in 2020-21. The 31-year-old center is up to 52 points, 89 shots on net, 87 blocked shots and a minus-26 rating over 74 appearances in a top-six role. Wennberg has scored five goals and added three assists during his active six-game point streak.