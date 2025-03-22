Wennberg (lower body) is expected to play against Boston on Saturday, per Max Miller of NHL.com.
Wennberg won't miss any playing time after skipping Friday's practice. He has produced eight goals, 31 points, 66 shots on net and 58 blocked shots across 64 appearances this season. According to Curtis Pashelka of The San Jose Mercury News, Noah Gregor and Klim Kostin will be healthy scratches versus the Bruins.
