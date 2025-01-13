Wennberg (illness) is expected to be available for Tuesday's road matchup against the Red Wings, Sheng Peng of San Jose Hockey Now reports.

Wennberg missed Saturday's game against the Wild due to an illness, but he's set to travel with the Sharks ahead of their upcoming five-game road trip, and head coach Ryan Warsofsky said that he expects the 30-year-old to play in Detroit. Over four appearances in January, Wennberg has recorded two assists, two blocked shots, a hit and a minus-2 rating while averaging 17:45 of ice time.