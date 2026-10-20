Wennberg departed Monday's 3-1 loss to the Maple Leafs because of an upper-body injury and is questionable for Tuesday's game in Montreal, Curtis Pashelka of The San Jose Mercury News reports.

Wennberg wasn't available for the final few minutes of the third period due to the injury. Head coach Ryan Warsofsky said after the game that it's too soon to say if Wennberg will be an option for Tuesday's matchup. Ty Dellandrea and Adam Gaudette will be candidates to draw into the lineup Tuesday in the event that Wennberg sits out.