Wennberg scored a power-play goal on four shots in Saturday's 5-4 overtime win over the Stars.

Wennberg helped the Sharks dig out of a 2-0 deficit with his goal early in the second period. The 31-year-old center took multiple shots on net for just the second time in the last nine contests, but he's scored in each of those instances with multiple shots during that span. For the season, Wennberg has nine goals, 22 helpers, nine power-play points, 54 shots on net, 55 blocked shots and a minus-11 rating through 44 outings, mainly in a second-line role. He's one goal and four points shy of matching his output from 77 games a year ago, and he's well on his way to just the third 40-point campaign of his career.