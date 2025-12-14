Wennberg notched three assists in Saturday's 6-5 overtime win over the Penguins.

The veteran center delivered his second straight three-point performance, and he's got three multi-point efforts in the last four contests. The sudden surge in production broke Wennberg out of a sluggish stretch since the beginning of November in which he had zero games with two or more points, a spell in which he eked out just two goals and six points in 18 appearances. On the season, Wennberg has managed seven goals and 21 points in 33 games.