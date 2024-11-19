Wennberg registered two assists, including one on the power play, in Monday's 5-4 overtime win over the Red Wings.

Wennberg snapped a five-game point drought when he set up William Eklund's first goal of the contest, and he added another helper on a Tyler Toffoli goal. Through the first 20 games, Wennberg has been extremely streaky in a middle-six role -- he's had two extended droughts sandwiched around a stretch of seven points in seven games. The playmaking center has three goals, six helpers, 27 shots on net, 15 blocked shots, 12 hits and a minus-2 rating.