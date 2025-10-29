Wennberg scored a goal on two shots, added an assist and went plus-2 in Tuesday's 4-3 loss to the Kings.

Wennberg ended a five-game slump with his first multi-point effort of the season. He set up Philipp Kurashev's second-period goal, and Kurashev returned the favor in the third. Wennberg has continued to fill a top-six role this season, as the Sharks have opted to not throw Michael Misa straight into the deep end. Wennberg has five points, 11 shots on net, nine blocked shots and a minus-6 rating across 10 appearances. He offers some fantasy value in deeper formats, especially those that count blocks, but he'll be an anchor on plus-minus rating without enough offensive upside to make up for it.