Wennberg scored a goal, added an assist, blocked two shots and went plus-2 in Thursday's 5-2 win over the Devils.

This was Wennberg's second multi-point effort in a row. He set up a Philipp Kurashev goal before scoring one of his own as part of the Sharks' three-goal first period. Wennberg was skating in his 800th career game Thursday. The two-way center has three goals, four helpers, 12 shots on net, 11 blocked shots and a minus-4 rating through 11 appearances in a strong first month of the campaign. As a veteran on a young Sharks team, he should continue to see plenty of ice time.