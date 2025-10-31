Sharks' Alexander Wennberg: Two points in 800th career game
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Wennberg scored a goal, added an assist, blocked two shots and went plus-2 in Thursday's 5-2 win over the Devils.
This was Wennberg's second multi-point effort in a row. He set up a Philipp Kurashev goal before scoring one of his own as part of the Sharks' three-goal first period. Wennberg was skating in his 800th career game Thursday. The two-way center has three goals, four helpers, 12 shots on net, 11 blocked shots and a minus-4 rating through 11 appearances in a strong first month of the campaign. As a veteran on a young Sharks team, he should continue to see plenty of ice time.
More News
-
Sharks' Alexander Wennberg: Two-point effort in loss•
-
Sharks' Alexander Wennberg: Scores on power play•
-
Sharks' Alexander Wennberg: Adds assist Wednesday•
-
Sharks' Alexander Wennberg: Hands out helper•
-
Sharks' Alexander Wennberg: Scores game-tying goal•
-
Sharks' Alexander Wennberg: Nets 100th career goal•