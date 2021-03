Melnichuk was assigned to AHL San Jose on Tuesday, Curtis Pashelka of The San Jose Mercury News reports.

Melnichuk made his NHL debut Feb. 11 in relief of Martin Jones, and he stopped all five shots over 9:11 of action. The 22-year-old's development will be best-served with consistent playing time in the minors. Melnichuk has strong potential, too, as he posted a .912 save percentage over 14 KHL games before this NHL season began.