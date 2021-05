Melnichuk will patrol the crease during Wednesday's home game against the Golden Knights, David Schoen of the Las Vegas Review Journal reports.

Melnichuk wasn't great in his first NHL start Saturday against Arizona, surrendering five goals on 32 shots en route to a 5-4 loss. He'll attempt to bounce back and secure his first NHL victory in a difficult home matchup with a Vegas squad that's 18-9-0 on the road this year.