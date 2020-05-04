Sharks' Alexei Melnichuk: Inks NHL deal

Melnichuk signed a contract with San Jose on Monday, per agent Dan Milstein.

With Aaron Dell set to become a free agent this summer and few prospects in the pipeline, the Sharks could give Melnichuk a shot at the backup gig during training camp this fall. The 21-year-old saw action in just 16 games with KHL side SKA St. Petersburg this year but impressed when given the crease, as he posted an 8-5-1 record and .930 save percentage.