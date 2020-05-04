Sharks' Alexei Melnichuk: Inks NHL deal
Melnichuk signed a contract with San Jose on Monday, per agent Dan Milstein.
With Aaron Dell set to become a free agent this summer and few prospects in the pipeline, the Sharks could give Melnichuk a shot at the backup gig during training camp this fall. The 21-year-old saw action in just 16 games with KHL side SKA St. Petersburg this year but impressed when given the crease, as he posted an 8-5-1 record and .930 save percentage.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.